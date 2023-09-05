Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 89 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies acquired 89 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £194.91 ($246.16).

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LGEN stock opened at GBX 216.30 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.90 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324.17 ($4.09).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Legal & General Group

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.