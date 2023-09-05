Insider Buying: Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Buys 281,532 Shares of Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell Atherley bought 281,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £70,383 ($88,889.87).

Paul Campbell Atherley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Paul Campbell Atherley bought 120,573 shares of Pensana stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £19,291.68 ($24,364.33).

Pensana Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PRE stock opened at GBX 26.60 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.71. The company has a market cap of £72.54 million, a P/E ratio of -665.00 and a beta of 1.27. Pensana Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.95).

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

