Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases 52 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £138.84 ($175.35).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 4th, Ken Murphy purchased 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($175.04).
- On Friday, July 7th, Ken Murphy purchased 56 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($174.69).
Tesco Stock Performance
TSCO opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,638.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
