Insider Buying: Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSGGet Free Report) insider Ian Carter acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £205,800 ($259,914.12).

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON:WOSG opened at GBX 611 ($7.72) on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 486.20 ($6.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,061.07 ($13.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 670.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 720.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

