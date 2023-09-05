Intchains Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 12th (NASDAQ:ICG)

Intchains Group’s (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 12th. Intchains Group had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Intchains Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ICG opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91. Intchains Group has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

