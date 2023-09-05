Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 106.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,512 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,035.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

