Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Stock Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 808,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 704,416 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 491,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 334,768 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 440,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 402,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 196,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

