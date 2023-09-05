Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
EELV opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.
About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
