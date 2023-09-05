iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.26. 7,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.33.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
