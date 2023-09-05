Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

