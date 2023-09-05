J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Timothy (Tim) Martin Buys 968,544 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Martin purchased 968,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £6,779,808 ($8,562,525.89).
J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 701.50 ($8.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £903.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 678.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.67. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 816 ($10.31).
About J D Wetherspoon
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.