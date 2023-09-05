J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Timothy (Tim) Martin Buys 968,544 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Martin purchased 968,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £6,779,808 ($8,562,525.89).

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 701.50 ($8.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £903.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 678.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.67. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 816 ($10.31).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

