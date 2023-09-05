JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $25.11 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 11.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

