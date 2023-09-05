John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Shares Up 3%

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.20. 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 18,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $257.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 28.44%.

In other John Marshall Bancorp news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $48,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,801.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 185,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

