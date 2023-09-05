Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 172.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

