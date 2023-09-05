Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.22. 7,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 35,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Kion Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

