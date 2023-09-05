Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,397 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KURA. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after buying an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $746.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on KURA

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.