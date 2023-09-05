Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) vs. Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Head to Head Review

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) and Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Integrated Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 5.89% 14.62% 7.38% Integrated Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $14.88 billion 1.23 $1.28 billion $9.27 22.28 Integrated Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Integrated Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Laboratory Co. of America and Integrated Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 2 7 0 2.78 Integrated Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus price target of $251.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than Integrated Diagnostics.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Integrated Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. It also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests; and health and wellness services to employers and managed care organizations (MCOs), including health fairs, on-site and at-home testing, vaccinations, and health screenings. In addition, the company offers online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for MCOs and accountable care organizations; and end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves MCOs, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About Integrated Diagnostics

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology. The company operates in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, and Nigeria. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

