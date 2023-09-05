Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

