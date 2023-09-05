Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 7,303 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $26,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,642,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,844,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

