LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $328.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

