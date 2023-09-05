Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
