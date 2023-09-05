LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

