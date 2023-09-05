LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,120 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

