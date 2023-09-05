LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 146,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

