LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 365.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,202 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 877,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,302 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

