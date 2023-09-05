LPL Financial LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,054,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after acquiring an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

