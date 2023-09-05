LPL Financial LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,018,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 104,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,289,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.58%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

