LPL Financial LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBC opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.11. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

