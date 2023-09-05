LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.11%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

