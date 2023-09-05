ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

