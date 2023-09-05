MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Down 0.1%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 608,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 287,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

MariMed Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $147.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

About MariMed

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.