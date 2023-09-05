Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 8,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.46 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.