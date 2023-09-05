Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Down 3.4%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 38,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Mega Matrix Stock Down 3.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
About Mega Matrix
Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mega Matrix
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.