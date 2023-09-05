Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $20.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock worth $48,444,937. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

