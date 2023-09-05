Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $328.66 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.77 and a 200-day moving average of $308.80.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

