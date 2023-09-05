Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,025 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 162,901 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,964,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $328.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.77 and a 200-day moving average of $308.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.