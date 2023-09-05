Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.80.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

