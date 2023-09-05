MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 12th (NASDAQ:MIRA)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 12th. MIRA Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,275,000 shares in its public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $8,925,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder George Cappy acquired 119,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $833,336.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,859,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,226. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

