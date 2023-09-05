Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,520 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

