Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 196,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 68.1% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock valued at $48,444,937. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.