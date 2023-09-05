Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nevro by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $736.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,041.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

