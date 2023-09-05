NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Up 1.7%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NTT DATA Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%.

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

