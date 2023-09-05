Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter.

NXN stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

