NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Price Up 4%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of analysts have commented on NUVSF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

