OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE OGE opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.