OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 128,239 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,585,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,595.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.57 million, a P/E ratio of 423.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

