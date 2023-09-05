Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,244,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 154,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,065,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after buying an additional 766,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,635,000 after buying an additional 270,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

