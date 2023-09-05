Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

