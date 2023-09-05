Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Up 1.4%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.12. Approximately 139,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 113,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Payfare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAY

Payfare Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.18. The company has a market cap of C$339.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.00 million. Payfare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Payfare Inc. will post 0.3798701 earnings per share for the current year.

Payfare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.