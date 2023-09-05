Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.